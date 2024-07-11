Roglic crashes near finish of stage won by Girmay on Tour de France

VILLENEUVE-SUR-LOT, France (AP) — Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay has dominated a sprint to win a third stage at the Tour de France. Primoz Roglic has lost more than two minutes to his rivals for the yellow jersey after crashing near the finish on Thursday. Two-time Tour champion Tadej Pogacar has kept the yellow jersey. Roglic hit the tarmac with some 12 kilometers left after a rider in front of him hit road furniture and lost control of his bike. Roglic could not avoid the crash and went down with several others. Girmay, who became the first Black rider to win a Tour stage this year, edged Wout van Aert and Arnaud Démare to extend his lead at the top of the rankings for the best sprinter’s green jersey.

