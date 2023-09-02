Roglic beats Evenepoel for stage win at Spanish Vuelta, Kuss takes lead

XORRET DEL CATÍ, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has beaten Remco Evenepoel to win the mountainous eighth stage of the Spanish Vuelta. In a duel of the last two Vuelta winners, Roglic bettered Evenepoel in a sprint to the finish line after a climb up the category-one Xorret del Catí. It was Roglic’s 11th career win at the Vuelta. Roglic won three Vueltas in a row from 2019-21. The Slovenian is aiming to recover his title after he crashed and withdrew from last year’s race won by Evenepoel. Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma teammate Sepp Kuss took the race lead. Race organizers say Kuss is the first American to lead one of the three Grand Tours since Chris Horner won the 2013 Vuelta.

