Roglic and Cavendish claim Giro victories with some unexpected help from former teammates

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals past the Unknown Soldier monument during the last stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Alpozzi]

ROME (AP) — Primoz Roglic has expanded his Grand Tour portfolio by winning the Giro d’Italia to add to his three Spanish Vuelta titles. The former ski jumper became the first Slovenian rider to win the Giro and he did it in dramatic fashion by claiming the lead in the penultimate stage and taking the pink jersey from Geraint Thomas in Saturday’s mountain time trial. Mark Cavendish won the final stage on Sunday in a sprint finish. Roglic finished 14 seconds ahead of Thomas and 1 minute, 15 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida in the overall standings.

