Rogers throws 3 TD passes before injury, Mississippi State tops Western Michigan 41-28

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw three touchdown passes before leaving with an injury and Mississippi State held off Western Michigan 41-28. The Bulldogs, who lost running back Jo’Quavious Marks in the first half, had 440 yards of offense with 226 through the air . Rogers was 16 of 22 for 189 yards before getting hurt in the fourth quarter. Mike Wright got his most snaps of the season and was 7 of 10 for 57 yards with another seven carries for 24 yards. MSU surrendered more than 400 yards to the Broncos who were short two offensive linemen, quarterback Treyson Bourguet and running back Jalen Buckley. Third string QB Hayden Wolff had no problems for the most part as he was 27 of 35 for 262 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Western Michigan.

