Rogers scores 25 points, No. 25 Mississippi State routs Tulsa at Val Chancellor Classic, 102-58

KATY, Texas (AP) — Darrione Rogers hit 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range and scored 25 points to help power No. 25 Mississippi State to a 102-58 rout of Tulsa on the final day of the Van Chancellor Classic. Mississippi State (8-0) matched its 2019-20 season start and topped 100 points for the first time since beating Mississippi Valley State 104-47 to open the 2022-23 season.

