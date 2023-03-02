Rogers rallies Oregon women past Washington 52-50 in Pac-12

Endyia Rogers scored 10 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter and ninth-seeded Oregon pulled out a 52-50 win over eighth-seeded Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Stanford in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Rogers had two baskets in a 9-0 run that was capped by a Te-Hina Paopao 3-pointer that put the Ducks on top 45-43. Hannah Stines scored the next three baskets for Washington, one a 3-pointer, but Rogers did the same with her jumper giving Oregon a 51-50 lead with 1:28 to play. Haley Van Dyke led Washington with 12 points,

