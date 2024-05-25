Rogers pitches Michigan to 4-2 victory over top-seeded Illinois for spot in Big Ten semifinal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Will Rogers finished one out shy of a complete game to lead No. 4 seed Michigan to a 4-2 victory over top-seeded Illinois for a berth in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Michigan (32-27) will play No. 8 seed Penn State in the semifinals Saturday and will have to beat the Nittany Lions twice to advance to the championship game on Sunday. Penn State beat Michigan 9-5 on Thursday. Nebraska and Indiana square off in the first semifinal with the Cornhuskers needing two wins over the Hoosiers to advance. The Wolverines grabbed the lead for good in the top of the third inning after No. 9 batter Brock Leitgeb led off with a walk and scored on a single by Stephen Hrustich.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.