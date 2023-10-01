Rogers accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Texas defeats Abilene Christian 45-31

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian. Rogers was 23-of-36 passing for 321 yards. Rogers connected with Ja’Mori Maclin on an 80-yard score less than a minute after after Maverick McIvor opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Blayne Taylor. On the next possession Rogers scored on a 1-yard run. There was a field goal before Damon Ward hauled in a 17-yard pass from Rogers for a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Isaiah Johnson capped the five straight scoring possessions with an 11-yard TD run. McIvor and Taylor combined for two more touchdowns in the second half for the Wildcats.

