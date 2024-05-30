Roger Penske tells AP cheating scandal overblown by critics because there’s ‘blood in the water’

DETROIT (AP) — Roger Penske is well aware his integrity has been questioned because of a cheating scandal that cost Josef Newgarden his season-opening IndyCar victory. Penske tells The Associated Press on Thursday that it is bothersome when people take shots at him. Penske says the controversy was way overblown. Newgarden passed Pato O’Ward on the final lap and won his second consecutive Indianapolis 500, giving Team Penske its record-extending 20th victory in the race. The series shifts to the Motor City this week, racing in the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday.

