Roger Craig, Ken Anderson and Sterling Sharpe lead group of Seniors nominees for the Hall of Fame

Versatile running back Roger Craig, former MVP Ken Anderson and prolific receiver Sterling Sharpe are among the players who advanced to the next stage in the seniors category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The Hall released a list of 31 players cut down from 60 nominees made last month by a newly created Seniors Screening Committee. A nine-person Senior Blue Ribbon Committee will be reducing the list to nine in a few weeks and then nominate three finalists to be considered by the full selection committee in early 2025.

