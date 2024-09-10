Roger Craig and Ken Anderson are among the senior nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig smiles during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar]

Versatile running back Roger Craig, former MVP Ken Anderson and 2024 finalist Art Powell are among the players nominated in the Seniors category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The Hall released a list of 183 nominees to be considered by a newly created Seniors Screening Committee. That group will reduce the list to 50 players over the next several weeks. A separate Seniors Blue Ribbon Committee will reduce that list to the three finalists to be considered by the full selection committee in early 2025.

