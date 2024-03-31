Rodrygo scores twice in Vinícius’ absence as Spanish leader Real Madrid beats Athletic 2-0

MADRID (AP) — Rodrygo has thrived in the absence of Vinícius Júnior as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 to keep an eight-point lead over Barcelona in the Spanish league. Rodrygo scored both goals to help Madrid maintain its comfortable lead after Barcelona had won 1-0 at Las Palmas on Saturday. Vinícius didn’t play because of a suspension over yellow cards. Cristhian Stuani earlier scored in stoppage time as third-place Girona beat Real Betis 3-2 to move closer to securing a top-four finish.

