Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beats Cadiz 3-0 to provisionally go top in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Rodrygo has made the most of his last-minute addition to the Real Madrid lineup. He scored two beautiful goals Sunday and set up another by Jude Bellingham in a 3-0 win against Cadiz that put Madrid at the top of the Spanish league. Rodrygo swiftly went past the Cadiz defenders before hitting the top corner with goals in the 14th and 64th minutes, and then assisted Bellingham’s 74th-minute goal. Madrid moved a point ahead of Girona, which hosts Athletic Bilbao on Monday. It was Bellingham’s 14th goal with Madrid in all competitions. He leads the league with 11. Rodrygo was set to start the match on the bench but made the starting 11 after Brahim Díaz had stomach problems.

