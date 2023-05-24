Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beats Rayo amid tributes to Vinícius Júnior

MADRID (AP) — Rodrygo has scored an 89th-minute winner as Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in a Spanish league match marked by tributes to Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. It was Madrid’s first game since the latest case of racial abuse against Vinícius. Rodrygo celebrated by raising his right fist above his head in a stance against racism. He dedicated the goal to his Brazil teammate. Madrid moved to second place with the win. Espanyol scored three times in 15 minutes in the second half to rally from three goals down in a 3-3 draw against third-place Atletico Madrid.

