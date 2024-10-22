Rodrygo doubtful for ‘clasico’ against Barcelona after muscle injury in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is doubtful for Saturday’s “clasico” against Barcelona after leaving Tuesday’s Champions League match because of a muscle injury. Rodrygo was substituted by Aurélien Tchouaméni in the 85th minute of Madrid’s 5-2 come-from-behind victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says it is unlikely Rodrygo will play against Barcelona. The Brazil forward is expected to undergo further tests before Saturday’s home game.

