Rodrygo and Bellingham score as Real Madrid beats Napoli 4-2 to win its Champions League group

MADRID (AP) — Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham have scored a goal each as already qualified Real Madrid beat second-place Napoli 4-2 in the Champions League. Teenager Nico Paz and Joselu also scored to give Madrid its fifth straight win in Group C and guarantee the record 14-time European champion first place. Napoli was eight points behind Madrid and three points in front of Braga. Braga drew 1-1 at home against last-place Union Berlin in the other group match. Napoli will host Braga in the final round to try to secure its spot in the knockout stage.

