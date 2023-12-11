Rodriguez would earn $91 million over 5 seasons with option under deal with Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press
FILE - Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized an $80 million, four-year contract Friday, Dec. 8. The deal had been agreed to Wednesday subject to a successful physical. The agreement includes a conditional option for 2028 that could make the deal worth $100 million. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez would earn $91 million over five seasons if a 2028 option is triggered in his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, an amount that could increase to $92 million based on innings. He would earn $100 million if pitches a specified amount of innings and finishes high four in Cy Young Award voting in each of the first four seasons. Rodriguez’s deal calls for salaries of $14 million next year, $20 million in 2025, $21 million in 2026 and $19 million in 2027.

