Rodriguez would earn $91 million over 5 seasons with option under deal with Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez would earn $91 million over five seasons if a 2028 option is triggered in his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, an amount that could increase to $92 million based on innings. He would earn $100 million if pitches a specified amount of innings and finishes high four in Cy Young Award voting in each of the first four seasons. Rodriguez’s deal calls for salaries of $14 million next year, $20 million in 2025, $21 million in 2026 and $19 million in 2027.

