Rodríguez, Wolf and Ojeda each score in the first half and NYCFC holds off Orlando City 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez, Hannes Wolf and Agustín Ojeda each scored in the first half and New York City FC beat Orlando City 4-2 to end a three-game losing streak. New York City (10-8-2) won for the first time since a 5-1 victory over San Jose on May 31. Orlando (5-9-6) dropped to 0-6-1 in New York since 2018. There was a violent collision in the 18th minute when Orlando goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar came out of his area to stop a ball and collided with NYCFC forward Malachi Jones. Stajduhar was carted off the field, while giving a thumbs up to the crowd, and Jones was helped off by team personnel. Orlando announced Stajduhar was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

