Rodriguez wins big Alpine stage as Pogacar and Vingegaard lock horns again in Tour stalemate

MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, France (AP) — Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar could not separate themselves after a dramatic day for the Tour de France in the Alps. Pogacar and Vingegaard finished second and third respectively at the ski station of Morzine after a fierce fight that concluded a day of attrition in the 14th stage. The pair was well ahead of their struggling overall challengers in the final ascent, the daunting Col de Joux Plane, but allowed stage winner Carlos Rodriguez to come back as the duo waited for an opening to get the biggest bonus at the top of the steep ascent. Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey and increased his lead by a second to 10 seconds.

