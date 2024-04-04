Rodríguez scores in 89th minute to rally Monterrey past Inter Miami 2-1 in Champions Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jorge Rodríguez scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute as Mexico’s Monterrey rallied past Inter Miami for a 2-1 win in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal. Inter Miami played the match without Lionel Messi, who was sidelined for a fourth straight game as he deals with a right hamstring injury. Messi has not played since March 13 and also missed Argentina’s exhibitions last month against El Salvador and Costa Rica. It isn’t yet clear when he will return. The teams are scheduled to play the second leg of the quarterfinal in Mexico on April 10.

