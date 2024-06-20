Rodriguez scores header gives Timbers 2-1 win over the Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Rodriguez scored on a header in the 72nd minute and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to five straight with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Evander also scored for the Timbers (6-7-6). Earthquakes goalkeeper Jacob Jackson, making his first start of the season, failed to clear the ball and Evander took advantage, gaining control and scoring his eighth of the season in the 22nd minute. Paul Marie scored for the Earthquakes (3-13-2), who are winless in seven straight matches and sit in last place in the Western Conference.

