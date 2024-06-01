Rodríguez scores go-ahead goal late, Martínez follows with hat trick as NYCFC routs Earthquakes 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute and substitute Alonso Martínez added a hat trick from there as New York City FC pulled away for a 5-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Yankee Stadium, matching a club record with its fifth straight win. Neither team scored until Hannes Wolf took a pass from Rodríguez in the 50th minute, netting his third goal of the season to give New York City (9-5-2) the lead. San Jose (3-11-2) pulled even on a goal by rookie Amahl Pellegrino in the 53rd before falling apart.

