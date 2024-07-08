Rodriguez has 2 goals and the Timbers down Nashville 4-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jonathan Rodriguez scored two goals and the Portland Timbers built an early lead on the way to a 4-1 victory over Nashville on Sunday night. Felipe Mora and Eryk Williamson also scored for the Timbers (9-8-6), who led 4-0 at the half as temperatures in Portland hovered around the 90s. Nashville pulled a goal back when Sam Surridge scored in the 82nd minute. Nashville has lost three straight.

