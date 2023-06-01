Rodríguez, Boyd spark Galaxy to 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Memo Rodríguez and Tyler Boyd scored two minutes apart late in the second half to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-2 victory over Real Salt Lake. The Galaxy (3-9-3) trailed until Rodríguez took passes from Riqui Puig and Calegari in the 72nd minute and scored for the first time this season. Boyd delivered the winner two minutes later, using assists from Calegari and Dejan Joveljic to net his second goal.Neither team scored until Gastón Brugman found the net for the first time this year on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give the Galaxy a halftime lead. Real Salt Lake (4-7-4) pulled even in the 56th minute when Danny Musovski took a pass from Jefferson Savarino and netted his second goal of the campaign. Pablo Ruiz gave RSL a 2-1 lead.

