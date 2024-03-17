Rodríguez and O’Toole help NYCFC earn first points of season, beat Toronto 2-1

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC goalkeeper Luka Gavran dives for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored for the second consecutive game, Kevin O’Toole added his first career MLS goal and New York City beat Toronto 2-1 for its first points of the season. O’Toole ran onto a perfectly-placed entry from Julián Fernández in the center of the area and scored on a header in the 65th minute. NYCFC has won three straight against Toronto by a combined score of 10-1. Toronto’s Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, a 19-year-old in his fifth year with the club, opened the scoring in the seventh minute, his first MLS goal. Rodríguez scored on a set piece to make it 1-1 in the 24th. Keaton Parks was shown his second yellow card in the 68th minute and NYCFC played a man down the rest of the way.

