Rodríguez and O’Toole help NYCFC earn first points of season, beat Toronto 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodríguez scored for the second consecutive game, Kevin O’Toole added his first career MLS goal and New York City beat Toronto 2-1 for its first points of the season. O’Toole ran onto a perfectly-placed entry from Julián Fernández in the center of the area and scored on a header in the 65th minute. NYCFC has won three straight against Toronto by a combined score of 10-1. Toronto’s Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, a 19-year-old in his fifth year with the club, opened the scoring in the seventh minute, his first MLS goal. Rodríguez scored on a set piece to make it 1-1 in the 24th. Keaton Parks was shown his second yellow card in the 68th minute and NYCFC played a man down the rest of the way.

