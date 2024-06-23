Rodriguez and Mora score to give Timbers a 2-0 win over Whitecaps in Cascadia Cup matchup

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jonathan Rodriguez and Felipe Mora scored first-half goals and the Portland Timbers went on to a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match. Rodriguez scored in the 26th minute to put the Timbers in front 1-0. It was his eighth goal of the season. Mora doubled the lead with his team-leading ninth goal of the season in the 43rd minute. The Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to six straight games with the win.

