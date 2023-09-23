Rodri sent off and Haaland scores for Man City in 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been sent off for grabbing an opponent around the neck in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest that extended the defending champions’ perfect start to their Premier League title defense. Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scored in the opening 14 minutes but the second half was more of a defensive effort from City after Rodri was sent off inside a minute of the restart. The Spain international responded to getting shoved by Morgan Gibbs-White by going chest to chest with the Forest playmaker and then placing both of his hands around his neck on two occasions. Gibbs-White went down after the second time. City has won its first six games,

