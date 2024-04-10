Rodri says he needs a rest amid Man City’s grueling pursuit of another treble

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City’s relentless schedule in pursuit of a second straight treble of major trophies is taking its toll on the team’s most important player. Rodri has not lost any of his last 66 games for club and country in a run stretching back more than a year. The Spain midfielder says after City’s 3-3 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals that he needs a break. Rodri says “every one of us can do better, even myself, but we need to rest to be honest. I do. I do need a rest.”

