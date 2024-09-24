Rodri out ‘for a long time’ but Man City waits to learn extent of knee injury, Guardiola says

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says midfielder Rodri will be sidelined “for a long time” with a right knee injury but he is waiting to discover the severity of the problem sustained against Arsenal in the Premier League over the weekend. Rodri flew to Spain on Monday to undergo tests. Sections of the British media report that the Spain international has suffered an ACL injury. Guardiola was asked about Rodri’s condition after City’s 2-1 win over Watford in the English League Cup and said the club should know more on Wednesday. Guardiola says “there’s some opinions that it will be less than we expect.”

