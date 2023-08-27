Rodri comes up with another big goal for Man City to seal 2-1 win at Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Rodri came up with another big goal for Manchester City by scoring in the 88th minute to secure the champions a 2-1 win at Sheffield United and a third straight victory to open its Premier League title defense. Erling Haaland responded to missing a first-half penalty by breaking the deadlock in the 63rd. A mistake by Kyle Walker gifted Jayden Bogle an 85th-minute equalizer. Walker made amends by winning the ball back on the right wing and crossing to Phil Foden. His miscontrol went straight to Rodri and the midfielder smashed in a fierce left-foot shot. Rodri was the scorer of City’s winner in the Champions League final last season.

