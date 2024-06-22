Rodón trails 2-0 after 2 pitches and Yankees fall to Braves 8-1 for 5th loss in 6 games

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves took a 2-0 lead Carlos Rodón after two pitches and rolled to an 8-1 victory. Rodón lost his second straight start after winning seven in a row. He gave up eight runs — seven earned — in 3 2/3 innings and 11 hits, including seven for extra bases. His ERA has climbed from 2.93 to 3.86 in his last two outings. New York has lost five of six, including three in a row while allowing 32 runs to the Braves and Baltimore.

