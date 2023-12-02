Rodman’s goal caps 3-0 victory for the US women over China

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Trinity Rodman had a goal and two assists for the United States in a 3-0 victory against China in an exhibition match. Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan also scored in the first of two exhibition matches against China to close out the year. The second is set Tuesday in Frisco, Texas, outside of Dallas. Rodman capped her day with a goal in the 77th minute.

