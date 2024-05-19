Rodman scores 2 in Spirit’s 4-2 win over Angel City and Kansas City remains unbeaten despite draw

Trinity Rodman scored a pair of first-half goals and the Washington Spirit went on to defeat Angel City 4-2 on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League. All six goals came in the first half at Washington D.C.’s Audi Field, matching a league record for most goals in the opening half. In Saturday’s other match, Savannah DeMelo scored deep into stoppage time and Racing Louisville salvaged a 3-3 draw on the road with the Kansas City Current. With the draw the Current and the Orlando Pride remain the lone undefeated teams in the league this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.