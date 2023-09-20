Rodgers singles leading off 9th to break up Padres’ bid for combined no-hitter against Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Rodgers has singled against closer Josh Hader leading off the ninth inning to break up San Diego’s bid for a combined no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies. Padres left-hander Blake Snell carried the no-hit bid through seven innings and reliever Robert Suarez worked a perfect eighth in a scoreless game. But then Rodgers punched a clean single up the middle off Hader to start the ninth. Joe Musgrove threw the Padres’ only no-hitter on April 9, 2021, in his second start with his hometown team. Snell, the big league ERA leader, threw 62 of his 104 pitches for strikes and struck out 10. His season high is 113 pitches and his career high is 122.

