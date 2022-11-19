Rodgers shares lead at Sea Island with another chance to win

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Rodgers has been playing well in the fall and now gets another chance at his first PGA Tour victory. The former top-ranked amateur shot 64 at the RSM Classic and shares the lead with Ben Martin. He made four straight birdies on the back nine. Two of them were outside 20 feet. Martin had the lead until coming up short on the 18th hole at Sea Island and missing a 5-foot par putt. He had a 65. Eight of the top 12 players on the leaderboard never have won on the PGA Tour. They are separated by two shots.

