Rodgers says he’ll enjoy the rest of the Jets’ season and ‘let the future take care of itself’

Aaron Rodgers is feeling healthy and will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback as long as that remains the case. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday the quarterback returned from the team’s bye-week break appearing physically refreshed. Rodgers, who turns 41 on Monday, has dealt with various injuries to his left leg, including a sore knee, sprained ankle and balky hamstring. Ulbrich said Rodgers is feeling better than he has in the past five or six weeks. That echoes what Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, when he said he “feels good.”

