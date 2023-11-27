Rodgers’ return to Jets’ facility provides a lift as Saleh issues a challenge to coaches, players

The New York Jets returned to work and Aaron Rodgers was right there with them. During a time of despair on the field for a struggling squad, the quarterback’s regular presence around the team’s facility might provide a mental pick-me-up for many of the players. Left guard Laken Tomlinson said Rodgers provides motivation for him. The Jets are 4-7 and on a four-game losing streak and coming off a rough 34-13 loss to Miami last Friday. Coach Robert Saleh huddled up with his team Monday morning after a few days off and challenged his coaches and players to be better and take control of what they can.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.