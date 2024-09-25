Rodgers is on the verge of 60,000 yards passing while lifting Jets’ rejuvenated, productive offense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP whose list of on-field achievements is lengthy. And still growing. He can add another superlative to an outstanding career Sunday at home when the New York Jets take on the Denver Broncos. Rodgers is 321 yards passing from becoming the ninth player in NFL history to throw for 60,000. The 40-year-old quarterback has gradually improved in his first three games since last year’s Achilles tendon injury. And he has lifted New York’s offense to become a productive unit. Rodgers says now the big test is how the Jets handle success moving forward.

