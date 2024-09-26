Rodgers has helped fuel Jets’ success on third down and now they face a tough test against Broncos

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Tippmann says having Aaron Rodgers is the simple explanation for why the New York Jets have been the NFL’s best team in third down situations this season. The Jets have converted 21 of 37 opportunities in the first three games. That’s a far cry from last year, when New York was the worst in the league with a 26% third down conversion rate. Rodgers and the Jets will get a nice test Sunday at MetLife Stadium when they take on cornerback Patrick Surtain II and the Denver Broncos’ third-ranked defense. They’ve held opponents to a 30.6% conversion rate, eighth best in the NFL.

