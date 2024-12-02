Rodgers and the Jets stall after a promising start and now there are more questions about his future

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were driving for another score, a touchdown that could have sent the struggling squad to a big lead and perhaps a much-needed victory. Instead, a missed opportunity was followed by a momentum-shifting mistake in the Jets’ 26-21 loss to Seattle. He missed a wide-open Garrett Wilson for a touchdown and then threw a pick-6 to Leonard Williams. The Jets didn’t score again and now Rodgers is again answering questions about his short- and long-term future. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he didn’t anticipate making a change as of Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.