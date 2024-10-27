Rodgers and the Jets lose their fifth straight game in another low point to a rough season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New York Jets made some major changes to try to jumpstart a once-promising season that was heading downhill. Robert Saleh was fired as coach after a 2-3 start, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich changed offensive play callers and the Jets acquired Davante Adams to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers. New York is somehow in even worse shape now. The Jets lost 25-22 on Sunday to a New England team that had lost six straight and was forced to bring in Jacoby Brissett. New York was sent to its fifth straight loss and third in a row under Ulbrich.

