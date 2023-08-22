Rodgers and Jets’ starters could play a few series vs. Giants. Becton will start at right tackle

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers might see more than just a few snaps in his New York Jets preseason debut against the Giants on Saturday night. The four-time NFL MVP will play in an exhibition game for the first time since 2018 when he was with the Green Bay Packers. It will be a final tuneup for Rodgers and the Jets’ starters before the regular-season opener at home on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Robert Saleh said he’d like to see Rodgers and the starters play for more than just one series. Mekhi Becton will get the start this week at right tackle after performing well there last Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.