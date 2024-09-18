Rodgers and Jets set for home opener in a Thursday night showdown with AFC East-rival Patriots

Aaron Rodgers will make his first home start for the New York Jets since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the opener last year. He hasn’t lit up the scoreboard or the stats sheets in his first two games back and has attempted just five passes beyond 10 yards. But he has been mostly efficient. The Jets ended a 15-game skid against the AFC East-rival New England Patriots in last season’s finale. They’ll try to start their own winning streak when they face the new-look Patriots, who are coached by former linebacker Jerod Mayo.

