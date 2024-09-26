Rodgers and Jets look to improve to 3-1 when they face Nix and Broncos, who are coming off a big win

The New York Jets head into their matchup with the Denver Broncos looking for their first 3-1 start since 2015. Aaron Rodgers is 321 yards passing from becoming the ninth player in NFL history to throw for 60,000, but has gone 25 straight regular-season games — 26 counting the postseason — without throwing for 300 or more yards. It’s the longest such drought of his career. The teams are playing for the fifth straight season, with the Jets having won the past two meetings. Denver rookie Bo Nix last week became just the third Broncos QB to get 200 yards passing and 40 yards rushing in a game.

