Rodeo Graham Jr.’s 87-yard TD run caps SE Louisiana’s 37-7 rout of Houston Christian

HOUSTON (AP) — Rodeo Graham Jr. ran for 109 yards and capped the day with an 87-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter as Southeast Louisiana cruised to a 37-7 win over Houston Christian to take over first place in the Southland Conference. The Lions won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

