Roddy Gayle Jr. scores 32, Ohio State beats WVU 78-75 in OT at Legends of Basketball

CLEVELAND (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored a career-high 32 points, Jamison Battle added 17 points and nine rebounds and Ohio State held on to beat West Virginia 78-75 in overtime at the Legends of Basketball Showcase. Gayle made 11 of 21 from the field, 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with seven rebounds and six assists. Bruce Thornton scored six of his 11 points after regulation for Ohio State. Thornton scored all the Buckeyes’ points in a 6-2 spurt that gave them a six-point lead with two minutes remaining and Ohio State led the rest of the way. RaeQuan Battle, who picked up two early fouls and played just seven first-half minutes, led West Virginia with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

