Roddy Gayle Jr. scores 16 to lead Michigan to 72-49 victory over Tarleton State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 16 points to guide Michigan to a 72-49 victory over Tarleton State. Gayle buried 6 of 7 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point attempt, and 3 of 4 free throws for the Wolverines (4-1). He added four assists and three rebounds. Tre Donaldson and reserve Sam Walters both scored 13 for Michigan. Donaldson had five assists and Walters was 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Vladislav Goldin scored 12. Bubu Benjamin finished with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from distance for the Texans (1-5). Ronnie Harrison scored 14.

