Rod Pampling ends a marathon day at SAS Championship with 2nd PGA Tour Champions victory

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Rod Pampling is heading into the PGA Tour Champions postseason with a victory. Pampling had a marathon Sunday in the SAS Championship. He had to play 33 holes because of rain. Pampling finished off the second round with back-to-back birdies for a 68 to take the lead. And then he shot 67 in the afternoon to win by two shots over Steven Alker. Next up is the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. David Duval tied for 11th and moved into the top 72 who qualify for the Schwab Cup playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.