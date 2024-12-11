Rocky Colavito, 9-time All-Star outfielder and one of Cleveland’s most popular athletes, dies at 91

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rocky Colavito, a wildly popular outfielder who was involved in one of the most debated trades in Cleveland sports history, has died. He was 91. A nine-time All-Star, Colavito died at his home in Bernville, Pennsylvania. Team spokesman Bob DiBiasio said he was informed by the family and that there were family members by Colavito’s side. In eight seasons with the Indians, Colavito hit 190 homers and drove in 574 runs. He is 12th on the club’s career homers list. Colavito was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2006. In 1960, Cleveland traded him to Milwaukee for pitcher Harvey Keunn, a deal that was condemned by fans.

