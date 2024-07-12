Rockies starter Germán Márquez to return Sunday from Tommy John surgery; Bryant getting closer

NEW YORK (AP) — The last-place Colorado Rockies received some good news on the medical report. Germán Márquez threw a bullpen at Citi Field on Friday and is scheduled to start Sunday against the New York Mets in his return from Tommy John surgery. He’s been on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues but hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 26, 2023. The 29-year-old right-hander is 65-56 with a 4.41 ERA in eight seasons with the Rockies. In addition, oft-injured slugger Kris Bryant took batting practice indoors and increased the intensity of his strength-and-conditioning workout. Colorado manager Bud Black says it is highly likely that Bryant will begin a minor league rehab assignment next Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.